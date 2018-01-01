Ed and Christy jet into Ireland for Dublin Film Festival

21 FEBRUARY 2007



The Dublin Film Festival may not be as high profile as its glitzier relatives in Cannes or Venice, but it certainly attracted some big name stars on Tuesday night. Setting flashbulbs popping at the premiere of his latest flick were Irish-American actor Ed Burns and his supermodel wife Christy Turlington.



For Ed, who wrote, directed, and starred in the The Groomsmen, attending the premiere with his glamorous wife is all the more significant, as it was Christy who urged him to write the script. The film, which shows a group of friends wrestling with issues of friendship and maturity a week before one of the men's wedding, was partly inspired by the preparations for Christy and Ed's nuptials in 2003.



"We were talking one night about how this wedding is causing all of this commotion," Ed explains. "Christy goes, "You should go back to that script you have and write that version of it. The honest version of what really goes on when someone gets married." And that's what I did. I dug this script out and re-examined it and wrote what I think is still funny, but a more honest representation of men in their mid-30s and the lack of ability to mature."



The theme presumably has particular resonance for Ed and Christy, who became engaged in 2001 but broke off their engagement a few weeks before the ceremony in March 2002. Each went their separate way, only to be reunited seven months later.