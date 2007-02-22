Drew and Cameron flying high on singletons' support

Newly single girls about town Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have found the perfect way of dealing with their recent break-ups. The beautiful duo clearly find life is better with a best friend on board, and have been teaming up for several girly outings recently.



The glamorous duo, who were spotted jetting out of Los Angeles airport together on Wednesday, have been firm friends since filming Charlie's Angels in 2000. They holidayed together in the Bahamas last summer, and were spotted partying in each other's company in New York before Christmas.



Drew, who split up with her boyfriend of five years, The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti, has made no secret of her enjoyment of singledom. "It's great to just spend time with my family and see my friends," she says.



Cameron, who announced her break-up with Justin Timberlake just before Drew and Fabrizio went their separate ways, is also making the most of her newly found freedom. The 34-year-old actress was spotted chilling out in Hawaii after the split, surfing with old pal Kelly Slater, and hanging out with friends. She and Drew, who have supported each other through thick and thin, even planned to spend Valentine's Day together, sharing an evening of bowling fun.