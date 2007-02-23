Actors and actresses

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Golden girl Halle, fabulous in a golden gown by her favourite designer Elie Saab, took mum Judith along with her to a Hollywood party on Thursday night
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

British thespians Damian and Helen were among the party crowd at the members-only club Soho House set up for Oscars week
Photo: © Rex

Family fun for Halle and Janet in fiesta-filled Hollywood

23 FEBRUARY 2007

The showbiz set clearly don't need their beauty sleep like other mortals - even in the run up to the biggest awards night of the year. A roll-call of stars have been burning the midnight oil as the Oscars approach, making the most of the fun to be had as magazines and film production companies host a series of glamorous soirees.

Halle Berry already looks set to make the best dressed list after she showed off a stunning red carpet-worthy gown at Ebony magazine's pre-Oscar celebration. The Monster's Ball actress, who recently finished recording a self-titled album to be released this year, was joined by her mum Judith at the colourful bash which featured carnival-style entertainment.

It was also a family affair for Janet Jackson who was accompanied by eldest brother Jackie and recent Big Brother housemate Jermaine Jackson. Meanwhile British star Helen Mirren was queen of the night over at 'The London Party' in LA's Soho House, a temporary venue in the style of the famous London club, set up during Oscar season.

She was joined by husband, American director Taylor Hackford, her The Queen co-star Helen McCrory, with husband Damian Lewis, and Friends pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button