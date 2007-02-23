Family fun for Halle and Janet in fiesta-filled Hollywood

The showbiz set clearly don't need their beauty sleep like other mortals - even in the run up to the biggest awards night of the year. A roll-call of stars have been burning the midnight oil as the Oscars approach, making the most of the fun to be had as magazines and film production companies host a series of glamorous soirees.



Halle Berry already looks set to make the best dressed list after she showed off a stunning red carpet-worthy gown at Ebony magazine's pre-Oscar celebration. The Monster's Ball actress, who recently finished recording a self-titled album to be released this year, was joined by her mum Judith at the colourful bash which featured carnival-style entertainment.



It was also a family affair for Janet Jackson who was accompanied by eldest brother Jackie and recent Big Brother housemate Jermaine Jackson. Meanwhile British star Helen Mirren was queen of the night over at 'The London Party' in LA's Soho House, a temporary venue in the style of the famous London club, set up during Oscar season.



She was joined by husband, American director Taylor Hackford, her The Queen co-star Helen McCrory, with husband Damian Lewis, and Friends pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.