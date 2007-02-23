hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Golden girl Halle, fabulous in a golden gown by her favourite designer Elie Saab, took mum Judith along with her to a Hollywood party on Thursday night
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
British thespians Damian and Helen were among the party crowd at the members-only club Soho House set up for Oscars week
Photo: © Rex
23 FEBRUARY 2007
The showbiz set clearly don't need their beauty sleep like other mortals - even in the run up to the biggest awards night of the year. A roll-call of stars have been burning the midnight oil as the Oscars approach, making the most of the fun to be had as magazines and film production companies host a series of glamorous soirees.
Halle Berry already looks set to make the best dressed list after she showed off a stunning red carpet-worthy gown at Ebony magazine's pre-Oscar celebration. The Monster's Ball actress, who recently finished recording a self-titled album to be released this year, was joined by her mum Judith at the colourful bash which featured carnival-style entertainment.
It was also a family affair for Janet Jackson who was accompanied by eldest brother Jackie and recent Big Brother housemate Jermaine Jackson. Meanwhile British star Helen Mirren was queen of the night over at 'The London Party' in LA's Soho House, a temporary venue in the style of the famous London club, set up during Oscar season.
She was joined by husband, American director Taylor Hackford, her The Queen co-star Helen McCrory, with husband Damian Lewis, and Friends pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.