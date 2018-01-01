Harry Potter star Michael Gambon to be a dad again

Sir Michael Gambon is to become a dad again at 66. The Harry Potter actor's girlfriend of nearly six years, Philippa Hart, is due to give birth to their first child in May. It will be the second child for the star who plays wizard headmaster Dumbledore in the popular film series. He already has an adult son, Fergus, with estranged wife of 45 years - Lady Anne Gambon - to whom he is still married.



The Dublin-born actor, who is apparently delighted by the baby news, met 42-year-old set designer Philippa while working on the BBC film Longitude, and was soon introducing her as his girlfriend to co-stars on the set of Gosford Park. Their relationship has been an open secret in the theatrical world and friends say they are deeply in love, although they enjoy rather bohemian living arrangements.



She lives alone in a £750,000 terraced home in Chiswick, West London, with her pug dog, while Michael remains in the bachelor pad he moved into in 2002. Lady Gambon still lives in a multi-million pound mansion in Meopham, Kent, and apparently remains on good terms with her husband who, like her, is Catholic.