Naomi's dress designer reveals baby bump secret

26 FEBRUARY 2007



Celebrities usually leave major announcements up to their publicists, but Naomi Watts had her big news broken by a more unexpected source - a press release for Escada, the label she wore to the Oscars on Sunday night. "The Escada gown set off her most precious new asset - the baby she is expecting with longtime boyfriend Liev Schreiber," it read.



While Naomi's spokesperson has yet to confirm the surprise revelation, onlookers certainly noticed the Aussie actress sporting a more rounded figure on the red carpet. Her lemon-hued, empire waist gown with maroon sash seemed to reveal a neat baby bump. It would be the first child for Naomi, who has been dating fellow actor Liev for almost two years.



She isn't the only one to be attracting pregnancy rumours. Her red-carpet pal and fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman told Russell Crowe of her desire to have a baby during a TV appearance in the US last week. "Am I going to have a baby? I hope so," she said. "I want to see you walking around barefoot and pregnant," added the Gladiator star to which she replied "I'd like to see that, too."