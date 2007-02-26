Love is in the air at Academy Awards as Tinseltown celebrates

The Oscars may be about winning approval from the Academy and their peers, but on the red carpet it was all about loved-up couples showing their appreciation of each other.



Lady in red Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance with husband Keith Urban since the country crooner left rehab. And as they embraced on the red carpet the enamoured duo showed that, despite testing times before Christmas, their marriage is as firm as ever. With Nicole having stood by her man through a difficult few months, Keith was evidently keen to support his leading lady on Tinseltown's big night.



"They say grief makes... closer bonds than joy ever can," Keith said in the run up to Sunday's Oscars. "We've been through a lot, and she's been extraordinary."



The singer was not the only one clearly entranced by his partner. Proud husband Marc Anthony was so impressed with wife Jennifer Lopez he was inspired to capture her beauty on film, amusing onlookers by borrowing a photographer's camera and snapping away as his stylish wife smiled for the portrait.



Robert Downey Jr, who presented the visual effects Oscar, only had eyes for his wife of a year-and-a-half, film producer Susan Levin, while queen of the night Helen Mirren, who was honoured as best actress, celebrated in the arms of husband Taylor Hackford. And best actor winner Forest Whitaker came in for some tender words of praise from his glamorous wife Keisha, who said of her leading man, "He has a gentle soul and a nice spirit."