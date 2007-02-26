Michelle Williams debuts Mia look at the Spirit Awards

It may have dominated the headlines, but the Oscars ceremony wasn't the only awards event being held last weekend. The film industry sneaked in two further prize-givings on Saturday, and mum-of-one Michelle Williams chose the Spirit Awards, which honours art-house movies, to debut her new elfin-style cut that had more than a hint of Mia Farrow about it. "Just felt like it," she said of her new cropped look.



Michelle, who was accompanied by partner Heath Ledger, was up for the lead actress gong for Land Of Plenty but lost out to Shareeka Epps, the teenage star of hit Indie flick Half Nelson. Budget film Little Miss Sunshine added to its awards haul with wins for best picture, director, first screenplay and best supporting actor for Alan Arkin - a coup which he repeated the following night at the Academy Awards.



A more casual affair than Sunday's big event, the Spirit bash nevertheless had its fair share of beautiful and glamorous guests including Daniel Craig. The Bond hunk, who was gearing up for his Oscar presenting duties, was accompanied by his gorgeous girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell, shimmering in a striking silver affair.



Over in Paris, newly single Jude Law was picking up an achievement award at the Cesars -which primarily honours French cinema - in front of his proud mum and date for the night, Maggie. And the handsome British actor, who received his gong from Gallic beauty and his Breaking And Entering co-star Juliette Binoche, no doubt earned a few more fans across the channel when he made his acceptance speech in French.