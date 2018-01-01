Newly single Hugh linked to another woman

27 FEBRUARY 2007



Having split from girlfriend Jemima Khan barely a week ago, Hugh Grant has found himself linked to another woman. It was not affection binding him and his companion, however, but a pair of handcuffs. The newly single British actor was captured, literally, by a pretty brunette who emerged from the crowds at the Amsterdam premiere of his latest flick.



Hugh, who was clutching in one hand a traditional Dutch cheese he had just been presented with, must have been taken aback when his usual red carpet stroll was interrupted. The woman, who was later revealed to be Cielke Sijben, a journalist working for Dutch television, rushed up to the Music And Lyrics star and clicked the handcuffs closed.



The actor was then forced to continue his walk up the red carpet with Cielke on his arm, until firefighters arrived ten minutes later to cut him free.



"It was incredible," said an onlooker. "She appeared from nowhere and Grant couldn’t believe it was happening. But he was the ultimate professional. He just stood in silence and waited for the firefighters to free him. He did look relieved when he disappeared into the theatre – she could have been a maniac."



After her escapade the journalist was taken into custody. It later emerged that Hugh would not be pressing charges.