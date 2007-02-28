Elizabeth Taylor celebrates 75th with lavish Las Vegas do

28 FEBRUARY 2007



Movie legend Elizabeth Taylor marked her 75th birthday on Tuesday night with an appropriately glitzy bash in Las Vegas. The irrepressible actress, who has suffered a series of health scares in recent years, was back to her old self when she made her entrance at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.



Looking every inch a silver screen icon in her white satin robe and matching fur jacket, the cinema veteran had also swapped the platinum hairstyle she has favoured of late for the glossy chestnut look she was known for in her heyday. The birthday girl, who is famous for her love of diamonds, completed her glittering ensemble with a stunning icicle-design necklace from her own jewellery collection.



The most notable thing she was wearing, however, was a broad smile - which no doubt owed much to the fact that she was surrounded by her loved ones. Michael and Christopher, her two sons with second husband Michael Wilding, were both at their mother's side when she arrived for the shindig, along with Liza Todd Burton, her daughter with third husband Michael Todd, and Maria Burton, her daughter with Richard Burton.



Other famous faces at the exclusive do included her fellow movie siren Debbie Reynolds, who was accompanied by her daughter Carrie Fisher, and tiger-taming magicians Siegfried and Roy. Also among the guests was former runway queen Kathy Ireland, who was full of praise for the performer. "She's absolutely gorgeous, but more important than that, she's my hero," said the 43-year-old. "She's so courageous, so heroic, so wise and so giving and generous."