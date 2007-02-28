John Travolta revs up with co-stars at 'Wild Hogs' premiere

In the movie Wild Hogs they get to ride Harley Davidsons on a boys-only road trip - and it seems John Travolta, Tim Allen, Martin Lawrence and William H Macy aren't willing to let go of their alter-egos just yet.



The acting quartet, who hit the film's Hollywood premiere on Tuesday with their mean machines, had, by their own admission, "a blast" making the adventure comedy. They play four middle-aged men who take a cross-country road trip together. And while Saturday Night Fever star John says he can't really associate with the age thing, he did share his character's love for boys' toys.



"Probably the only thing I can relate to is I love machines. My motorcycles... my cars, my boats, my planes," he said in a recent interview on US TV. "And I want to get on the road. I've done that my whole life."



While he and Tool Time comedian Tim got into the spirit, wearing leather biker jackets to the screening, William had donned a smart suit to accompany his beautiful wife, Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman to the screening.