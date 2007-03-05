James heads up Brit talent at 'Becoming Jane' premiere

5 MARCH 2007



His on-screen leading lady, Hollywood starlet Anne Hathaway, couldn't make it but Scotsman James McAvoy was happily accompanied by real-life love interest Anne-Marie Duff at the British premiere of Becoming Jane. The thespian duo, who met on the set of TV series Shameless and married in secret last October, headed up a roll-call of homegrown talent at the London screening.



James, who has been appearing in cinemas in The Last King Of Scotland, plays the dashing Tom Lefroy in the new period drama about the early life of Pride And Prejudice author Jane Austen. He was joined at the red-carpet bash by cast-mates Julie Walters, who portrays Jane's mother Mrs Austen, and Bleak House star Anna Maxwell Martin. Fellow costume drama pro, Ruth Wilson - who won her big break in Jane Eyre last year, was among those eager to get a glimpse of the new production.



The film's star, Anne Hathaway, was absent as she was filming her latest movie Passengers in Vancouver. She recently revealed she "begged, begged, begged" for the part of the famed British writer who she studied during her university degree in English. After winning the role, the American actress came to England for a month to perfect her accent and visited the British Library most days to read the author's letters. Shooting took place in Ireland where co-star James apparently turned her into an avid Arsenal football club fan.