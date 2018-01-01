hellomagazineWeb
Sporting a blonde wig, singer-turned-actress Jessica admits that she's very proud of her latest flick. "I don't want to sound conceited or brag or anything, but I really did do a good job," she said shortly after the film wrapped. "I am so proud of myself
Jessica has been spending time with her singer beau John Mayer between takes in the Big Apple. The beautiful brunette accompanied him to his after-concert party at the Stereo club in New York last week, and the pair were later seen shopping together on Saturday
6 MARCH 2007
Jessica Simpson may have dyed her hallmark blonde locks and been sporting a brunette look of late, but the actress went back to her roots recently, donning a blonde wig as she completed shooting scenes for her latest flick.
Taking the lead role in Blonde Ambition, the story of a young woman who unwittingly becomes entangled in a bid to oust the head of an immense business corporation, Jessica admits that she was nervous about the role.
"The hardest thing about Blonde Ambition was that I'm carrying the weight of the movie on my shoulders," she said. "I was in every shot, pretty much, and it was very time-consuming. You don't really understand until a week after you're done shooting, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I memorized all those lines! Wow!'"
The 26-year-old starlet, who stars alongside Luke Wilson in the comedy caper, will have no doubt found support in the arms of her new boyfriend, singer-songwriter John Mayer.
Jessica is not the only Hollywood pin-up who has been turning heads while filming in the Big Apple. Brit heart-throb Jude Law has also been lensing his latest flick My Blueberry Nights there, in which he stars alongside an impressive cast including Natalie Portman, Rachel Weisz, Ed Harris and Grammy-winning songstress Norah Jones.
