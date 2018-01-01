Big-hearted Thandie adopts a new best friend

6 MARCH 2007



Thandie Newton cuddled up to the latest addition to her family on Monday - a crossbreed puppy. The Bafta-winning star of Crash has named the mongrel Maggie after choosing her from the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in West London.



"She is adorable and we fell in love with her instantly, " says Thandie who lives in Kilburn, North London, with husband Ol Parker and daughters Ripley, six, and Nico, two. "It's my first dog and I'm quite nervous," admitted the Hollywood star, who like all adoptive owners had her home checked to see if it fitted the charity's requirements. But it looked like the pair had bonded immediately as Maggie, who is a cross between a Jack Russell and Beagle, snuggled into the arms of her Hollywood 'mum'.