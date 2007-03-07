LA girls Eva and Cameron looking fit and fabulous

With a few months to go until her summer wedding, bride-to-be Eva Longoria has been working hard to be her radiant best in time for her big day.



The petite Desperate Housewives star, who is set to marry her beau Tony Parker in his native France in July, donned her trainers and headed for the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday for some fresh air and exercise. With invitations sent out and plans underway for the fairytale nuptials, which are expected to take place in the 17th-century Chateau de Chantilly near Paris, Eva is doubtless keen to be on top form.



And it seems that Eva, 31, is not the only one thriving on a healthy, active lifestyle. A glowing Cameron Diaz, who admits to being a surf fanatic and often works out in the gym, showed off her toned stomach in a cropped top as she left her West Hollywood gym on Monday. Cameron's The Sweetest Thing co-star Christina Applegate is also a regular on the LA gym scene. The gorgeous actress showed off her sporty style recently as she stepped out in a trendy bandana to hit the treadmill.