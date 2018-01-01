Johnny's little girl Lily-Rose doing much better

9 MARCH 2007



Concerned dad Johnny Depp has been keeping a bedside vigil over his seven-year-old daughter Lily-Rose after she was admitted to a British hospital with a serious illness. But happily the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's spokesperson has confirmed that the little girl is "doing much better."



"The family greatly appreciates the continued support and respect of their privacy," added Johnny's rep Robin Baum. The actor, who also has a son Jack with partner Vanessa Paradis, is currently in the UK filming a screen version of hit musical Sweeney Todd. "We have adjusted the schedule to accommodate Johnny's needs," said film studio Dreamworks. "We understand Lily-Rose is improving."



Johnny, who when not filming is based in the South of France, has often spoken about how having kids has changed his life around for the better. "I see this amazing, beautiful, pure angel-thing wake up in the morning, and nothing can touch that," he has said of his daughter. "She is the only reason to wake up in the morning, the only reason to take a breath."