Salma announces her engagement and pregnancy

9 MARCH 2007



Good news comes in twos for Salma Hayek whose spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that she is both engaged to be married and pregnant with her first child.



The man who has captured the silver screen beauty's heart is François-Henri Pinault, 44, a successful businessman who is well-known in his native France. He is the head of PPR, a luxury goods firm which owns fashion labels Gucci, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga and Yves Sant Laurent as well as mail-order company La Redoute and music megastore chain FNAC. His previous flames include Nicole Kidman while his father, also called Francois, is one of France's richest men and an avid art collector.



Despite Salma's Hollywood status the parents-to-be have largely kept their relationship under wraps. The 40-year-old actress has, however, appeared at her beau's side on several public occasions - such the inauguration of the Pinault Foundation's Modern Art collection in Venice last year.