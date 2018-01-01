Big-hearted Scarlett makes charity pledge at LA fashion event

9 MARCH 2007



Fresh from her trip to India in support of Oxfam's charity projects, silver screen siren Scarlett Johansson has continued her humanitarian work back home in the States, announcing on Thursday that she is donating 2000 pairs of shoes to help refugees in Sudan.



The 22-year-old starlet, who was in Los Angeles to promote her new range of sportswear and shoes, told reporters that she was making the donation as part of the Soles4Souls campaign, which aims to ship a million pairs of new or barely used sandals to the war-torn region. Scarlett joins Jessica Alba and Don Cheadle in supporting the appeal.



Scarlett is the latest in a long line of style savvy celebrities including Sienna Miller to design their own range of clothing. Her sportswear range - a collaboration with Reebok - launched on March 1 and is called Scarlett Hearts Reebok. The blonde bombshell hopes the brightly-coloured, feminine clothes will appeal to everyone, regardless of their devotion to fitness. "You can go directly from the gym, slip it on and go meet your friends for coffee," she explained. "It's a mixture of the ultra-feminine and urban lifestyle."