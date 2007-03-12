Expat talents Eddie and Minnie team up for new U.S. drama

Best known for his cross-dressing stand-up comedy routines, Eddie Izzard has discarded his high heels and tights in favour of a smart suit for his latest venture. The British funnyman is the star of new American TV series The Riches, and he looked the business as he stepped out with-co-star and fellow expat Minnie Driver for the programme's LA premiere at the weekend.



Eddie and Minnie play Wayne and Dahlia Malloy, members of a nomadic clan called the Travellers, who take on the identity of a deceased Louisiana couple - lawyer Douglas Rich and wife Cherien.



Forty-five-year-old Eddie, who's also a writer on the series, says the new role isn't so different from what he's used to. "As a con artist, Wayne has to be able to think on his feet," he explains. "As an ex-street performer and stand-up comic, I do that when ad-libbing. It's a good way to explore a different style of thinking on your feet."



It is a major break for the actor who has to date landed mainly cameo appearances in films like The Avengers, Velvet Goldmine, Ocean's Twelve and, most recently, Uma Thurman-vehicle My Super Ex-Girlfriend.