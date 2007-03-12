hellomagazineWeb
Eddie, smart in a pinstripe number, is joined by glamorous lady in red Minnie at the LA screening of the TV pilot on Saturday
The British comic, who has been based on the West Coast on and off for three years, plays conman Wayne in new series The Riches. In it he and his screen family (pictured), move to a Louisiana suburb where they take on false identities
12 MARCH 2007
Best known for his cross-dressing stand-up comedy routines, Eddie Izzard has discarded his high heels and tights in favour of a smart suit for his latest venture. The British funnyman is the star of new American TV series The Riches, and he looked the business as he stepped out with-co-star and fellow expat Minnie Driver for the programme's LA premiere at the weekend.
Eddie and Minnie play Wayne and Dahlia Malloy, members of a nomadic clan called the Travellers, who take on the identity of a deceased Louisiana couple - lawyer Douglas Rich and wife Cherien.
Forty-five-year-old Eddie, who's also a writer on the series, says the new role isn't so different from what he's used to. "As a con artist, Wayne has to be able to think on his feet," he explains. "As an ex-street performer and stand-up comic, I do that when ad-libbing. It's a good way to explore a different style of thinking on your feet."
It is a major break for the actor who has to date landed mainly cameo appearances in films like The Avengers, Velvet Goldmine, Ocean's Twelve and, most recently, Uma Thurman-vehicle My Super Ex-Girlfriend.
