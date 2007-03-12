hellomagazineWeb
Like Carrie Bradshaw, the character made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker, Mischa had the New York look down to a fine art as she lunched in the West Village
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
The London-born stunner, who has been building up her film credits of late, wouldn't have looked out of place in a silver screen version of hit series Sex And The City
Photo: © Getty Images
12 MARCH 2007
It could have been a scene from Sex And The City as Mischa Barton headed out for lunch in New York's trendy West Village recently. The former OC starlet did the series' main character Carrie Bradshaw proud as she hit the streets in a stylish white pea-coat, over-sized designer handbag, bling earrings and obligatory high heels. And in the absence of her Mr Big, boyfriend Cisco Adler, she was accompanied for the outing by her pet pooch Ziggy.
Unsurprisingly the gorgeous actress had no trouble hailing a yellow cab after lunching with a pal. The 21-year-old is likely to be making the most of her free time at the moment having completed several films of late in her bid to break onto the silver screen.
She has recently wrapped Closing The Ring, which co-stars veteran talents Christopher Plummer and Shirley MacLaine, as well as Virgin Territory with Star Wars hunk Hayden Christensen, and Don't Fade Away with rapper Ja Rule. Next up for the London-born star is Malice In Sunderland, a modern take on children's story Alice In Wonderland.
