hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Brooklyn-born Harvey relaxes with his wife and two-year-old son near the family's New York home
Click on photo to enlarge
13 MARCH 2007
He's built a career playing hard-men and villains, but Harvey Keitel showed his softer side as he took a stroll in the sunshine with his young family.
Away from the film set doting dad Harvey is clearly content to lead a more peaceful life. The Oscar-nominated actor, whose powerful performances as a gangster in Reservoir Dogs and a ruthless criminal in Taxi Driver have earned him a reputation for playing intimidating characters, was spotted on Saturday happily guiding his son Roman's pushchair, while wife of five years Daphna gave the two-year-old a shoulder ride.
The 67-year-old actor must be relishing a spot of down-time with his family during breaks in his filming schedule. He's just completed My Sexiest Year alongside supermodels Karolina Kurkova and Amber Valleta, is currently lensing crime flick The Ministers and has two further films in the pipeline for this year.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.