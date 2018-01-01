Tough guy Harvey shows his softer side in the Big Apple

13 MARCH 2007



He's built a career playing hard-men and villains, but Harvey Keitel showed his softer side as he took a stroll in the sunshine with his young family.



Away from the film set doting dad Harvey is clearly content to lead a more peaceful life. The Oscar-nominated actor, whose powerful performances as a gangster in Reservoir Dogs and a ruthless criminal in Taxi Driver have earned him a reputation for playing intimidating characters, was spotted on Saturday happily guiding his son Roman's pushchair, while wife of five years Daphna gave the two-year-old a shoulder ride.



The 67-year-old actor must be relishing a spot of down-time with his family during breaks in his filming schedule. He's just completed My Sexiest Year alongside supermodels Karolina Kurkova and Amber Valleta, is currently lensing crime flick The Ministers and has two further films in the pipeline for this year.