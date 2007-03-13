Girls day out in L.A. for Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon

13 MARCH 2007



A girlie day out was on the menu for Hollywood mums Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon in Santa Monica recently. The casually-dressed pair met up for a lunch date before taking a stroll together the LA sunshine.



The pair, who bonded when they travelled together to visit victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, may have been sharing cooking tips. Legally Blond star Reese, stylish in a knee-length dress under an over-sized cardigan, was clutching two recipe books by North Carolina chef Sara Foster.



Alias star Jennifer, who had gone for a more laid-back approach in jeans and trainers, may be searching for new treats to replace her favourite snack of chocolate. "I have a lot of comfort food necessities," said the pretty brunette recently. "Chocolate is probably number one. I have a bite of it almost every day, but I try to make it something rich so I'm not tempted to keep on going."



Not that the two talented actresses will have much time to spend in the kitchen. Oscar winner Reese is due to start work soon on her next silver screen offering, Sammy, while 35-year-old Jennifer is currently filming her next flick, the dark comedy Juno.