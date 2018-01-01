Expectant Salma dines out in L.A. with her billionaire fiancé

13 MARCH 2007



Salma Hayek looked the picture of contentment as she stepped out over the weekend with her 44-year-old French beau Francois-Henri Pinault on their first public outing since announcing her pregnancy and the fact they are to wed. With her hand placed protectively over her stomach and her husband-to-be at her side, the beautiful 40-year-old actress was especially radiant.



It was a rare outing in the spotlight for the couple, who have largely kept their relationship under wraps. Mexican-born Salma has appeared at her fiancé's side on only a handful of public occasions in the past.



The new arrival will be the Frida star's first child, although Francois-Henri is already a father of two. And, according to one of her Ugly Betty co-stars, the actress has all the makings of an excellent mum. Michal Urie, who plays conniving assistant Marc St James says Salma, who guest stars in the series as well as being its executive producer, will be a natural. "She's a great boss, so I think she'll be a great mom," he said. "She knows how to take care. She's already motherly."



One thing which looks certain is that the baby will be one of the best dressed in Hollywood. French businessman Francois-Henri, who is the son of one of France's richest men, heads up PPR, a luxury goods firm which owns fashion labels Gucci, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga and Yves Sant Laurent, as well as mail-order company La Redoute.