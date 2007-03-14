Sienna and Savannah show sisterly love at 'Factory Girl' premiere

Sienna Miller is sharing some of the limelight which surrounds her with sister Savannah these days. The Alfie star, who wore a Balenciaga babydoll dress and £1-million worth of 1960s jewels loaned by Bulgari, took her elder sibling along to the London premiere of her latest flick Factory Girl, where Savannah showed she matched her famous sis in the fashion stakes by stepping out in laced, thigh-high boots.



While Savannah has largely remained in Sienna's shadow until now, the pair are currently preparing to launch a fashion label together - and the buzz has already begun.



A star graduate at Saint Martins College of Art and Design, who has worked with top flight designers Alexander McQueen and Matthew Williamson, Savannah says their collaboration on an 80-piece clothing line called Twenty8Twelve will blend their two styles.



"I'm very romantic, and Sienna's more rock 'n' roll," she explains. "The first collection has elements that are very ethereal and pretty, and others that are more Dickensian - quite dark and eerie." And she says Sienna, whose birth-date provided the brand with its name, was heavily involved in the design process and "can draw, too".



"It's an opportunity for me as a designer - and I think it could do great things for Sienna's public image because it's a very sophisticated collection, not like some of the rubbish in the shops supposedly inspired by her," she adds.