A strapping Spartan warrior stands guard as the film's leading lady, Lena Headey, arrives at the 300 premiere
After six weeks of gruelling training to prepare for the demanding role of King Leonidas, Glasgow-born Gerard, pictured with Lena, was holding his own among the fit-looking hunks
16 MARCH 2007
Hollywood heart-throb Gerard Butler rarely has a red carpet rival for the title of hunkiest male, but the Scottish actor had some stiff competition on Thursday night.
Arriving at the London premiere of his latest film, 300, Gerard came face to face with a legion of fighting fit Spartan soldiers. And the legendary warriors, who echoed the new movie's epic theme, were turning heads with their toned torsos and rippling muscles.
The 37-year-old actor, who underwent an intensive six-week 'boot camp' in preparation for the physically demanding role of King Leonidas, didn't seem to mind sharing the limelight with the shield and sandals hunks, however.
Gerard and his muscly cohorts were not the only ones setting flashbulbs popping. Lena Headey, who plays Gerard's wife in the action-packed flick, was eye-catching in an appropriately Grecian-style gown, while reality TV personality Danielle Lloyd looked equally worthy of a military escort in a white halter-neck affair.
