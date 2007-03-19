hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Susan, whose illustrious career has spanned over three decades, looked every inch the silver screen star as she posed for the cameras during a cinema festival in Spain's Canary Islands
Photo: © AFP
Click on photos for gallery
Both she and Ed, who was also being honoured for his showbiz career, made their mark on the sunny isle by having their hand-prints cast in bronze for a walk of fame outside a local auditorium
Photo: © AFP
19 MARCH 2007
As the breeze ruffled her hair and the azure waters of the Atlantic sparkled in the background, Susan Sarandon could have been on the set of her latest movie. In fact it was just another day in the life of one of Hollwood's most glamorous leading ladies, with the screen veteran attending a film festival in the Canary Islands.
She and fellow actor Ed Harris both jetted in to the Spanish holiday spot recently to pick up career achievement awards and have their hand-prints cast in bronze. The talented American duo have starred in some of movie history's most memorable films, from Thelma And Louise to Apollo 13, and neither shows any sign of slowing down, despite having racked up well over 100 screen credits between them.
Back Stateside, Susan's Shall We Dance co-star Richard Gere was enjoying a more traditional photo session on the red carpet in LA. The silver-haired actor was accompanied to Sunday's screening of his latest movie The Hoax by both his actress wife Carey Lowell and his on-screen spouse Marcia Gay Harden. In it Richard plays Clifford Irving, who wrote a hoax autobiography of multi-millionaire aviator and film producer Howard Hughes. And there is already Oscar buzz surrounding the Pretty Woman actor's performance.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.