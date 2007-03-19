Screen legends Susan and Ed honoured in Canary Islands

As the breeze ruffled her hair and the azure waters of the Atlantic sparkled in the background, Susan Sarandon could have been on the set of her latest movie. In fact it was just another day in the life of one of Hollwood's most glamorous leading ladies, with the screen veteran attending a film festival in the Canary Islands.



She and fellow actor Ed Harris both jetted in to the Spanish holiday spot recently to pick up career achievement awards and have their hand-prints cast in bronze. The talented American duo have starred in some of movie history's most memorable films, from Thelma And Louise to Apollo 13, and neither shows any sign of slowing down, despite having racked up well over 100 screen credits between them.



Back Stateside, Susan's Shall We Dance co-star Richard Gere was enjoying a more traditional photo session on the red carpet in LA. The silver-haired actor was accompanied to Sunday's screening of his latest movie The Hoax by both his actress wife Carey Lowell and his on-screen spouse Marcia Gay Harden. In it Richard plays Clifford Irving, who wrote a hoax autobiography of multi-millionaire aviator and film producer Howard Hughes. And there is already Oscar buzz surrounding the Pretty Woman actor's performance.