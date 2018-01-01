First photos of Angelina and her son Pax in HELLO!

Looking comfortable and secure in his new mother's arms, Pax Thien Jolie - whose name means peaceful sky - is settling into life as the son of Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie. The special image, which appears on the front cover of HELLO!, is part of a series of intimate photos of the mother and son's first precious days together in Vietnam that appear exclusively in this week's issue of the magazine.



The family photo album also shows the three-year-old getting to know his Ethiopian sister Zahara as they play happily by a pool, and falling asleep alongside big brother Maddox, who is from neighbouring Cambodia. "I will stay at home to help Pax adjust to his new life," promises the devoted mum. "I have four children and caring for them is the most important thing for me at the moment. I am very proud and happy to be their mother."



Angelina affectionately describes Pax, who was known at the Tam Binh orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City by the name of Pham Quang Sang, as a "very sweet little boy". "You can imagine what courage it takes to be in all new surroundings with new people and a new language," she told HELLO!. "He is very strong," added the star who has learned some basic Vietnamese phrases so she can communicate with her son.



Once back in the States, Pax will meet his youngest sister, Shiloh, and dad Brad Pitt who was unable to accompany his partner on the trip to Vietnam due to filming commitments.