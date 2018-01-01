hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Angelina has shared her family photo album excusively with HELLO! magazine, showing the first images of her, as well as Zahara and Maddox, bonding with Vietnamese orphan Pax Thien. "We are slowly beginning to build his trust," she says
Photo: © HELLO!
Click on photo to enlarge
20 MARCH 2007
Looking comfortable and secure in his new mother's arms, Pax Thien Jolie - whose name means peaceful sky - is settling into life as the son of Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie. The special image, which appears on the front cover of HELLO!, is part of a series of intimate photos of the mother and son's first precious days together in Vietnam that appear exclusively in this week's issue of the magazine.
The family photo album also shows the three-year-old getting to know his Ethiopian sister Zahara as they play happily by a pool, and falling asleep alongside big brother Maddox, who is from neighbouring Cambodia. "I will stay at home to help Pax adjust to his new life," promises the devoted mum. "I have four children and caring for them is the most important thing for me at the moment. I am very proud and happy to be their mother."
Angelina affectionately describes Pax, who was known at the Tam Binh orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City by the name of Pham Quang Sang, as a "very sweet little boy". "You can imagine what courage it takes to be in all new surroundings with new people and a new language," she told HELLO!. "He is very strong," added the star who has learned some basic Vietnamese phrases so she can communicate with her son.
Once back in the States, Pax will meet his youngest sister, Shiloh, and dad Brad Pitt who was unable to accompany his partner on the trip to Vietnam due to filming commitments. See the exclusive photos and special report in Issue 962 of HELLO! magazine on sale from Wednesday, March 21.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.