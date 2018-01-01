Halle steps out of the shadows for premiere of underworld flick

20 MARCH 2007



In her latest film she plays a woman who goes undercover to solve a murder, but there was certainly no mistaking Halle Berry as she took to the red carpet in Florida.



Dressed for the urban jungle in a bold zebra print dress, the 40-year-old Oscar winner was a far cry from her shadowy on-screen persona as she attended the premiere of the new thriller Perfect Stranger on Monday.



Halle, who explored the secret world of internet chat-rooms and hidden identities for the role, describes the film is "an interesting psychological look at people and how we're all somebody really different than who we present."



It's sort of a classic whodunnit, very Hitchcock," she adds.



The Monster's Ball actress also revealed that working with Hollywood hard-man Bruce Willis, who co-stars in the crime thriller and lives next to Halle in real-life, was a fun experience. "He's a guy that flies by the seat of his pants," she said. "He brings a lot of spontaneity to a script, always trying to make it better, questioning the words on the page. I got a lot out of working with him."