'Ugly Betty' baddy Vanessa gets Walk Of Fame star

20 MARCH 2007



It must have felt like the icing on the cake for actress Vanessa Williams when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame the day after celebrating her 44th birthday.



The former Miss America, who is currently starring in small screen comedy Ugly Betty, was joined on Hollywood Boulevard by her pregnant co-star Salma Hayek, whom she greeted with a warm embrace.



Mexico-born Salma, who recently announced her engagement to billionaire boyfriend Francois-Henri Pinault, is also the executive producer of the surprise hit, which has enjoyed a huge success in both the US and the UK.



And in a belated birthday gesture mum-of-four Vanessa was also presented with a birthday cake to mark the double celebration. The chocolate treat was topped with purple pansies and, in line with her stellar status, another star.



In addition to her successful singing career the multi-talented performer - who was accompanied to the ceremony by her Canadian actor husband Mike Fox - has also carved out a niche on the big screen. Having appeared in the Samuel L Jackson vehicle Shaft and 2006 flick My Brother, she has just wrapped filming the romantic comedy And Then Came Love in New York.