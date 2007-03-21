Brooke treats daughters to buggy ride between takes

hellomagazineWeb
The New York-based actress treated her little girls Rowan and Grier to a buggy ride during a break in filming her new series in Central Park
Her family jaunt over the model-turned-actress returned to work on Lipstick Jungle, the new series from Sex And The City author Candace Bushnell
21 MARCH 2007
Like many busy movie mums Brooke Shields juggles a successful screen career with the demands of raising kids. The beautiful New York-based actress seemed to have discovered a way of cleverly combining the two, though, when she treated her daughters to a buggy ride during a break in filming her new series, Lipstick Jungle, in Central Park.
Ensconced in one of the Park's traditional horse drawn buggies, the gorgeous Suddenly Susan actress dedicated all her attention to baby Grier, cute in a knitted hat with animal ears, and her three-year-old sister Rowan. And she was clearly taking no chances when it came to keeping them entertained, taking along a toy car for Grier and a stuffed duck for her sibling.
The youngsters, who regularly accompany their famous mum during filming, playing in her trailer between takes, were treated to a little more action than Brooke had bargained for last week, however, when all three accidently got locked in. A member of the crew had to come to their rescue by squeezing through a window.
With the family's horse-drawn jaunt over, it was back to work for Brooke, who boarded a wooden rowing boat on the Park's lake as filming continued.
