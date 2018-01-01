Family outing for pregnant Julia and her brood

21 MARCH 2007



She's been keeping a low profile since the birth of her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in November 2004, preferring to dedicate her time to being a full-time mum. But Julia Roberts was back on the scene in LA last week as she and her 37-year-old cameraman husband Danny Moder popped out for a bite to eat with their two-year-old kids.



Devoted mum Julia, who is expecting her third child in early summer, was comfortably dressed in leggings and ballet pumps, and toting a colourful children's book to help keep the youngsters amused.



"The kids bring her such a sense of fulfilment and joy," revealed Julia's long-time friend, film producer Marc Platt, in an interview last year. "It's wonderful to see."



Family life certainly seems to be a priority for the beautiful actress, who largely withdrew from filming commitments in order to care for the twins just after their birth. And although she returned to the set in October to lens Charlie Wilson's War, she made sure her family were with her during filming in Morocco.



And, in the run-up to the birth of the couple's third child, the actress' husband of five years has been taking extra special care of Julia. "He's been massaging her feet, he's been cooking, and he's been looking after the twins," revealed a friend of the star, adding: "Julia's joking that she wishes she could spend the rest of her life pregnant. It's been heaven... thanks to Danny."