Sleek Spice Mel C gets sophisticated at 'Candy' premiere

21 MARCH 2007



Melanie Chisholm's trainers, tracksuits and high ponytails have been well and truly consigned to pop history, as she proved when she hit the red carpet for the London premiere of Carmen Electra-vehicle I Want Candy. The former Sporty Spice, who provided the film's title song, was all elegance as she showed off a glossy straight hairstyle and stylishly tailored suit.



Her grown-up look could have something to do with her putting the past behind her, and focusing on the future with her beau, property developer Tom Starr. "Life has moved on for all of us and we are looking to the future," says 33-year-old Melanie, quashing rumours of a Spice Girl reunion. And that future seems to include starting a family in the couple's home in the Monmouthshire village of Catbrook.



"We really wanted somewhere outside London and we fell in love with the area," explained the star to the Wales On Sunday. "It is also a house that would make a wonderful family home. I'm really excited. I daydream about living in Wales and taking the kids to school. I don't want to leave it too late to have children." Those plans might have to wait just a little longer, however, with the release of her single I Want Candy this week and her fourth album This Time out on April 2.



Melanie wasn't the only lady looking lovely on Tuesday. Fellow brunette Liv Tyler, accompanied by rocker husband Royston Langdon, stepped out in a little black dress at the premiere of her new film Reign Over Me, co-starring Adam Sandler.



The Lord Of The Rings beauty plays Adam's therapist in the drama, and it seems she has a natural knack for psychiatry. "(One therapist) actually told me once that if I ever wanted to quit my day job I would be an OK shrink," she reveals.



