Rupert is set to take on the daunting roles of the St Trinian's headmistress and her brother, following in the footsteps of comic genius Alistair Sim who created the characters in the original series of films
Photo: © Getty Images
The girls of St Trinian's, who first appeared on screen in 1954, were famed for their pyrotechnic antics and savage hockey matches
Photo: © Getty Images
22 MARCH 2007
The girls of St Trinian's are gearing up once again for more anarchic mischief on the big screen. And who dare face the outrageous behaviour from the baddest schoolgirls in celluloid history? Step forward the cream of British acting talent - Rupert Everett, Stephen Fry and Colin Firth.
The high-profile trio is preparing to start shooting the latest sequel in the St Trinian's saga - which kicked off in 1954 with The Belles Of St Trinian's - in March. It is a project that has been a labour of love for British producer Barnaby Thompson, the owner of Ealing Studios where the orginal films starring Joyce Grenfell and Sid James were made.
Rupert is to take on the dual roles of the school's beleaguered headmistress Millicent Fritton and her brother Clarence - made famous by comic genius Alistair Sim - while Pride And Prejudice star Colin will play an MP who plans to turn the school into a respectable institution.
Among the other names lined up to feature in the satire about Britain's most famous fictional school are Angela's Ashes actress Emily Watson and TV comic Russell Brand.
