Rowan presents Mr Bean's final big-screen adventure

26 MARCH 2007



London's West End got a real-life taste of Mr Bean's madcap antics on Sunday as he turned up to the premiere of his second film in a yellow Mini, triumphantly parking it on the red carpet. The man behind the bumbling comic creation - Rowan Atkinson - delighted fans with an impromptu walkabout, displaying Mr Bean's infamous slapstick humour. After entering the cinema foyer he slipped out through a back door and returned to the crowds - this time as himself, accompanied by his wife Sunatra.



"He's a child and it's fun playing a child," says Rowan, who has admitted that Mr Bean's Holiday will be his last outing as the tweed-jacket-wearing character. In the movie, Mr Bean enjoys a break in the South of France where he unwittingly stumbles into the Cannes Film Festival.



Also attending the screening was his co-star, Spider-Man villain Willem Dafoe, who described his role in the flick as an "egotistical director" adding: "I've known a few of those in my time."



Meanwhile, a roll-call of Hollywood A-listers who are certainly more used to appearances at the Cannes Film Festival than Mr Bean - were congregating in LA to show support for Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson. The actress is appearing in the play Distracted at the Mark Taper Forum. Among those who turned out to see the world premiere performance were her husband as well as Steven Spielberg, Sandra Oh, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.



Country music star Keith, who has recently been in Sydney to promote his latest album, arrived hand-in-hand with his Oscar-winning wife. The pair have been making up for lost time together after the musician's stint in rehab, and earlier this month enjoyed a romantic 'second honeymoon' in St Barts.