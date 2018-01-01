Russell shares rugby triumph with young son Charlie

26 MARCH 2007



Russell Crowe was in celebratory mood as his rugby league team claimed victory at Sydney's Telstra Stadium on Sunday. And there to share in the euphoric moment was the actor's three-year-old son Charles. The toddler proved his loyalty to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, of which the Gladiator star is half-owner, by clutching a cuddly toy version of the team's emblematic bunny rabbit as he watched the action.



The dad-of-two, who boosted the youngster into his arms to make sure he didn't miss a moment of the action, watched attentively as the Rabbitohs beat the Parramatta Eels. Russell's clearly keen to share his love of rugby with the boys and will no doubt be bringing Charlie's brother Tennyson, who was born last July, along to matches once he is old enough. Sport and looking after kids go hand in hand for the screen star, who emphasised the connection by adding the Latin motto 'Run Faster, Protect The Family, Children First' to the breast pocket of the Rabbitohs' off-pitch suits.



The actor's next movie project also focuses on sport, although it has surfing, not rugby at its heart. Russell makes his directorial debut with the flick which features a Sydney surfing community and is based on a recent documentary he narrated entitled Bra Boys.