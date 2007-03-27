Liz Taylor shows how it's done on rare night out in LA

She recently handed out some tough advice to Hollywood's young starlets about being in the spotlight, and Elizabeth Taylor was showing them exactly how to handle fame as she dined out at celebrity hotspot Mr Chow's in LA recently. Wearing her usual generous frosting of diamonds and a glamorous midnight blue outfit, she happily signed autographs and graciously smiled for photos.



During an interview on US news show Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the silver screen veteran had urged stars like Lindsay Lohan to stop complaining about the intrusive side of fame. "If you want to be private, don't go out seeking it (attention). Home is a very nice place," she said.



And she had little sympathy for Tinseltown party girls who complain of life in the spotlight but deliberately "go courting the press". "If that's what you want, that's what you're going to get. There are a million ways to avoid it," she added. Dame Elizabeth advised them to follow her example and stick to hosting parties at home.



The Anthony And Cleopatra star, who turned 75 last month, is rarely seen out these days due to health problems, but she seemed on form during her solo supper at Mr Chow's. And when she does go out, beloved pet dog goes along, too. Pampered pooch Daisy joined his mistress for the ride to the restaurant, taking up her place on Elizabeth's lap and firmly maintaining her ground as the actress signed autographs over her head.