A family day for Hugh as he saddles up Down Under

27 MARCH 2007



He has a string of high-profile pals like Nicole Kidman and David Bowie, and his career generates the kind of Hollywood heat others can only dream of, but Australian hunk Hugh Jackman is happiest in the heart of his family.



On Monday the X-Men star was combining work with parental duties as he shepherded his seven-year-old son Oscar and daughter Ava, who is nearly two, around the lot of a Sydney film studio.



The trio were then joined by the children's mother Deborra-Lee Furness for a bite to eat. A talented actress in her own right, the attractive blonde nevertheless makes a point of accompanying her husband on set whenever she can.



After time spent with his wife and kids, Hugh took the opportunity to unwind with a gallop on horseback through the city's Centennial Park along with two friends. And if his grin was anything to go by the actor seemed to thoroughly enjoy getting into the saddle and out into the sunshine of the Aussie autumn.