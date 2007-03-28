Ioan and Alice attend premiere of his latest flick in LA

28 MARCH 2007



Having exchanged a modest flat in Kilburn, West London, for a swish LA pad complete with hot tub, Ioan Gruffudd is certainly enjoying his slice of the American dream. And stepping out to the premiere of his latest flick The TV Set on Tuesday accompanied by two glamorous actresses, fiancée Alice Evans and Sigourney Weaver, the dapper Welshman seemed to be in his element.



Ioan collaborated with the veteran talent on the comedy which takes a wry look about the process of turning a television pilot into a successful series.



The Cardiff-born actor - who says he's "fallen in love with life" in California - has come a long way from starring in Welsh language soap Pobol y Cwm back in his native land. These days he counts fellow Brit exports such as Clive Owen and Robbie Williams among his circle of friends, and regularly pops up at exclusive LA hangouts like the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel.



This year he will return to our screens for the third time as the Fantastic Four's elastic leader, and is currently filming another comic strip-style movie Agent Crush alongside Roger Moore and Neve Campbell.



