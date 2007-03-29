Halle and Brooke bask in the limelight at premieres

Her skin glowing and with an air of seductive confidence to her pose, Halle Berry looked a million dollars at the Perfect Stranger premiere in Madrid this week. It was the latest in a string of appearances to promote the sexy thriller, during which the X-Men star has seemed revitalised.



The renewed self-assurance of the Oscar-winner - who has had her fair share of ups and downs - may be down to her romance with Gabriel Aubry, a Canadian model ten years her junior. In 2005 the A-lister endured heartache when she split from husband Eric Benet, but after over year with the Montreal-born hunk Halle seems to exude a new sense of wellbeing.



Another Hollywood golden girl who also seems to be relishing life at the moment is Brooke Shields. Trim and toned in skinny jeans and a metallic jacket, the mother-of-two was all smiles at the LA screening of Blades Of Glory, which she attended with husband Chris Henchy. The couple, who have two small daughters, were joined at the showing by Desperate Housewives hunk James Denton and his wife Erin O'Brien.