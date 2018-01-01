Michelle gets in shape for 'Bionic' role Tinseltown style

Former EastEnder Michelle Ryan is determined to eschew the temptations of junk food as she prepares to crack Hollywood. The stunning brunette has vowed to get in shape and go healthy for her starring role in the remake of Seventies TV drama The Bionic Woman for US network NBC.



Michelle, 22, is due to start filming on the pilot episode soon and is getting Tinseltown-ready by cutting out pizzas, chips and chocolate. "Once I start training for the Bionic Woman role I'll have to be very sensible and start eating healthily," says the actress according to the Daily Express. "Everything in moderation, as they say... I'm sure I'll get into the organic thing straight away. And I'll feast on sushi, too."



And while across the pond Michelle, who recently split with her semi-professional footballer fiancé Tommy Williams, aims to check out the local bachelors, whom she's had her eye on since she was a teenager. "When I was 16 I said that I fancied Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett, Jude Law and Joseph Fiennes," says the talented Brit. "And I was told recently that they are all single at the moment."