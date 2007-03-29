hellomagazineWeb
East End boy Ray, who has made a name for himself playing gritty characters in films such as Nil By Mouth, is set to join a stellar cast on the globe-trotting adventures of Indiana Jones
Having first donned Indy's leather hat in 1981 Harrison is keen to reprise the action-packed role 26 years later
29 MARCH 2007
Having recently played Jack Nicholson's partner-in-crime in The Departed, British actor Ray Winstone is all set to team up with another Hollywood heavyweight after agreeing to play Harrison Ford's sidekick in the fourth film in the Indiana Jones series.
The 50-year-old Hackney-born actor - who is no stranger to high-energy drama, having been a successful boxer in his youth - joins Cate Blanchett in the as-yet-untitled flick, with Sean Connery apparently interested in reprising his role as the globe-trotting archaeologist's father. Also in talks to appear in the action adventure sequel is Star Wars actress Natalie Portman.
The film's lead, who turns 65 in July, is enthusiastic about returning to the demanding role which he last played in 1989's Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade. Harrison promises to "bring the same physical action" to the series, adding: "I don't know if the trousers still fit, but I know the hat will."
