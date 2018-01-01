Divine Hilary sets flashbulbs popping at 'Reaping' premiere

30 MARCH 2007



In her latest film she plays a former Christian missionary ordered to investigate a series of Biblical-style plagues, and Hilary Swank certainly looked heaven-sent when she arrived at the LA premiere of The Reaping.



The glamorous 32-year-old, who's earned a reputation for effortless elegance with outfits such as the backless Guy Laroche she wore to the 2005 Oscars, didn't disappoint when she stepped out to Thursday's screening in a scarlet cocktail dress accessorised with a jewelled necklace and matching clutch.



Her glamorous image doesn't mean the actress was afraid to get her hands dirty when it came to making the thriller, though, and she admits to having actively enjoyed some of the potentially more offputting sequences. The plague of locusts sequence, for example, was her favourite she says, "just because it was fun to film".



More recently she's experienced a little too much real life action, however, when she was injured while filming a scene in her latest flick PS, I Love You with co-star Gerard Butler. "I got hit on the head with a suspender clip and ended up in hospital," she reveals. "Gerard was doing this PG-13 strip-tease, and this clip came flying 20 feet across the room and clanked me in the forehead. I had to get stitches! Gerry was mortified!"