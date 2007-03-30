hellomagazineWeb
Houston-born Jennifer, who admits she's loathe to spend any time apart from her and Ben's 15-month-old daughter, takes Violet along for the ride during a trip to the local supermarket
Photo: © Rex
Ben was proving an equally hands-on member of the family, helping load up the supplies before appearing to tease the Alias star over who is going to drive
Photo: © Rex
Proving that even the A-list sometimes find themselves out of milk, Jennifer Garner was photographed stocking up on essentials at a California supermarket recently. And along for the ride with her famous mum was the former Alias star's 15-month-old daughter Violet.
Also helping lighten the chore was hands-on husband and dad Ben Affleck, who stepped in to stow the supplies in the couple's car before appearing to tease his wife over who should drive.
Jennifer makes no bones about how important her role as a mum is to her and cheerfully admits that being away from her daughter for any length of time leaves her "a wreck".
The attractive 34-year-old has clearly found a way to juggle motherhood with her career, however, having recently wrapped work on the thriller The Kingdom, in which she stars with Jamie Foxx, and already embarked on filming the dark comedy Juno. With another movie, in the pipeline for later in the year Jennifer is probably extra keen to make sure she spends as much time as possible with her loved ones - even if it's in the form of a family outing to the shops.
