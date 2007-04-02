April Fool's Day laughs for Teri and Stephen

2 APRIL 2007



As the host of a special charity comedy event on April Fool's Day, it was perhaps unsurprising to see Teri Hatcher enjoying some laughs at the LA event. But the Desperate Housewives star's beaming grin seemed to be due as much to the company as the comedy.



The man putting a big smile on the 42-year-old's face is her film-director boyfriend Stephen Kay who arrived hand-in-hand with her at the annual Comedy For A Cure fundraiser. An item since last November, the loved-up couple couldn't hide their happiness as they laughed and joked together before Sunday night's show.



Mum-of-one Teri, who was previously married to personal trainer Marcus Leithold and actor John Tenning, has publically told of her feelings for Stephen. "I'm totally in love and it's fabulous," she said at the Golden Globes in January. "I will just say that he's the most beautiful human being on the planet."



And Teri's co-stars are said to be thrilled for their friend. But although fellow Housewives Nicollette Sheridan and Eva Longoria - who herself briefly dated Stephen in 2005 - are preparing to walk down the aisle, Teri has brushed aside talk of marriage. "Oh please," she laughs. "I'm just happy to be happy. I'm always the last one!"