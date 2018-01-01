Bollywood beauty and 'EastEnders' hard man team up

4 APRIL 2007



She's a former Miss World and Bollywood star, he's one of British TV's most famous 'hard men', making Aishwarya Rai, ravishing in a scarlet sari, and a sharp-suited Steve McFadden an unusual pairing on the red carpet in London this week as they promoted their powerful new movie Provoked: A True Story.



The 48-year-old actor, who is famous for playing garage boss Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, appears as an unscrupulous policeman in his second silver screen outing - his first being 2000's Kevin And Perry Go Large. Aishwarya, meanwhile, portrays Kiranjit Ahluwalia, the British Punjabi who killed her husband after suffering a decade of abuse, and was subsequently released from jail following a high-profile campaign.



The Indian actress says she accepted the role because it "touched a chord, and as a woman I believed in the issue".



Despite her upcoming wedding, reported to be taking place on April 20, the Bride And Prejudice beauty is maintaining a busy schedule. She's set to tie the knot with her actor fiancé Abhishek Bachchan at his family's Mumbai residence but, unlike Elizabeth Hurley's lavish Indian nuptials, the pair have decided to keep theirs low-key.



Just 15 guests, including family and close friends, will apparently witness the ceremony for two of India's most popular stars. Their latest movie collaboration, Dhoom 2, was the highest grossing Bollywood movie last year.