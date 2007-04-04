Denise swings into super-mum mode in Malibu

Leading lady Denise Richards was bringing a smile to the face of her biggest fan this week - her one-year-old daughter Lola - as she treated the tot to a ride on the swings at a Malibu playground. The actress mingled with other parents and their offspring as she spent quality time with her younger child.



Looking ready for action in her jeans and trainers, the toned Bond girl seemed to be making her own personal tribute to daughters Lola and three-year-old Sam by wearing a white cap emblazoned with the initials L and S, apparently in their honour. Denise, who stars in the upcoming comedy Blonde And Blonder with pal Pamela Anderson, has recently told of her happiness in her home-life after the difficult break-up with her ex husband and father to her girls, Charlie Sheen.



She and Charlie are now on good terms, however, and the actor has given his seal of approval to Denise's new relationship with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. "To know that it's somebody decent and smart, and a good parent to be around your children, that's a good thing," said the Spin City actor late last year.