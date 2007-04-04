Actors and actresses

The X-Men star, who now commands over $14 million a movie, was savouring her special moment
On hand to witness yet another indication of her daughter's phenomenal success was proud mum Judith, who was, unsurprisingly, a little teary
And it wasn't only her mum who was moved by the honour, later Halle needed a hanky herself
Emotional Halle shares Walk of Fame honour with mum

4 APRIL 2007

There were tears of joy as Halle Berry received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in an emotional ceremony attended by her nearest and dearest. By the actress' side to witness the proud moment were her mum Judith Ann Hawkins and boyfriend Canadian Versace model Gabriel Aubry.

Watching her daughter pose in the time-honoured manner on Hollywood Boulevard was enough to set off Halle's mother. Judith, a British psychiatric nurse who brought the star up single-handedly, has seen Halle scoop countless awards - including a 2002 Oscar for Monster's Ball - but still struggled to contain herself.

And the mood was certainly contagious. After wiping away her mother's tears, the $14-million-per-movie actress found herself applying a hanky to her own eyes. Also cheering Halle on during the photocall was her pal Samuel L Jackson, who co-starred with her in Jungle Fever, the film that placed the screen beauty on Tinseltown's radar.

