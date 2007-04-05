Newcastle Brown hoping Clint will make its day

A glass of white wine or a dry martini may seem the tipples most likely favoured by California-based movie stars. But for one silver screen icon, nothing quite beats a glass of Newcastle Brown Ale.



The British brew boasts Clint Eastwood as its most high-profile fan, and now manufacturers are keen to feature the Dirty Harry star's face on a special 80th anniversary label for the bottle.



Seventy-six-year old Clint, who has made no secret of his enthusiasm for the ale - even going so far as to have it shipped to him at shooting locations around the world - revealed his enthusiasm for Newkie Brown, as it is fondly known, during a speech to students at Oxford University. "My experience of Newcastle Brown is when I went to Newcastle and everybody told me it might make me go blind," quipped the Fistful Of Dollars actor. "It sounded a bit drastic, but I tried a few and they were good. I didn't have a hangover."



With its star fan so clearly enamoured of the product - he even stocks it in his Carmel bar – the brewery has high hopes Clint will agree to having his image replace the beer's famous Tyne Bridge logo for the special edition which goes on sale in April.



Clint is a massive fan of the drink, " says brown ale brand manager Doug Cook. "Having his face on the bottle would be a real eye catcher."



If the Tinseltown star agrees to lend his image to the brew he will join former Newcastle United football ace Alan Shearer, who was honoured with a special black and white label upon his retirement in 2006.



