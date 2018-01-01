Kacey and co-stars celebrate latest slice of Holby life

A screening of the final episode of Life On Mars had the potential to be a sad day for fans of the series, but with the news that there was another exciting drama in the pipeline from the show's producers there was plenty to celebrate.



Created by Tony Jordan, the man behind hit series Life On Mars, Hustle and EastEnders, Holby Blue - a police drama spin-off from Holby City - is set to hit British screens in the spring.



Starring former EastEnder Kacey Ainsworth, Cracker detective Kieran O'Brien and Footballers' Wives actresses Zoe Lucker and Elaine Glover, the new series explores the darker face of policing in a modern city.



"Whilst revealing a different side to the city of Holby, Holby Blue still has the warmth and wit of the much loved Casualty and Holby City brands," explains BBC drama controller John Yorke. "The characters have to deal with the personal problems that occur in everyday life, as well as keeping a cool head as they fight crime on the streets of Holby."