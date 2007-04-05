Spider-Man's girl Kirsten gets Johnny jet-setting

5 APRIL 2007



It looks like Kirsten Dunst's relationship with Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell is going from strength to strength, with the Tinseltown starlet clearly determined not to let geography separate her from her new beau.



The Marie Antoinette star, who follows in the footsteps of fellow screen star Gwyneth Paltrow in falling for a British singer, is reportedly flying the British musician to Japan so he can be at her side for next week's premiere of Spider-Man 3 in Tokyo.



It has been a whirlwind romance for the pretty American actress and 26-year-old Johnny, who met a Razorlight gig in LA on March 9. Since then the couple have been spotted getting to know each other better on both sides of the Atlantic.



"Everyone raised their eyebrows when they first got together as they seemed an odd couple," a source close to the pair revealed to Britain's Daily Mirror, adding: "But it's the real thing."



After they hit the road together on a Harley Davidson for a trip down California's west coast, Kirsten then tagged along to see her new flame play Austin's South by Southwest music festival, before jetting over to see him perform at the Voices of Slavery charity gig at the Forum in London last Sunday. They were also seen enjoying a pint or two and traditional British fare, including bangers and mash, in pubs around the British capital.



The actress, who stayed in Johnny's North London flat during her UK jaunt, is currently taking time out from her acting career to pursue art classes.



