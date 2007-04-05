Morgan sings praises of budget flick co-star Paz Vega

As an Oscar winner and Hollywood veteran with memorable roles in Million Dollar Baby and The Shawshank Redemption under his belt, Morgan Freeman is a heavyweight on the Hollywood scene. So it may come as a something of a surprise to discover his latest flick is a low-budget American comedy set in a supermarket.



"Work is work. And, yes, money does matter, but I am now at a stage in my life in which the most important thing is artistic quality," explains the 69-year-old screen star.



His latest film, 10 Items Or Less, which features a relatively unknown cast, was shot in just under 15 days on a minimal budget. And Morgan was singing the praises of his Spanish co-star, Paz Vega, as he promoted the movie in Madrid on Tuesday. Describing filming as "a fantastic experience", he enthused about working "alongside a talented, beautiful actress who I love dearly".



Andalusian-born Paz, who first came to the attention of British audiences with language comedy Spanglish, appeared equally charmed by the silver screen star. "He's an example to follow, and shows that it's possible to be a star and one of the most charming, humble, calm and serene people you can meet," said the LA-based actress, who's expecting her first child with her Venezuelan husband Orson Salazar later this month.